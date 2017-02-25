Tough to wean kids off fast food, say parents

Nurul Aini, 35, a Suria actress who is in the drama Firasat, finds it difficult to control her children's diet.

Her son and daughter, who are in Primary 1 and Kindergarten 1 respectively, always ask for McDonald's when they go out, and their mum indulges them once a week.

Madam Nurul said: "My children are still so young. I just want them to enjoy their food and reward them when they deserve it. We already put pressure on them to excel in school, and it doesn't seem reasonable to put pressure on them to eat healthily as well."

On Thursday, interagency taskforce NurtureSG released recommendations to improve children's health, including eating habits.

But this is a challenge for parents and Madam Nurul said: "I try to make my children eat at home first before going out, so they won't be inclined to eat fast food."

Finance manager Se Bee Hong has encouraged her daughter, 13, to eat healthily since she was two,and hasa method to convince her that healthy food tastes good.

"I will hide vegetables in the food that she likes. When she realises the dish is nice, then maybe she will not dislike vegetables so much," said the 48-year-old.

Miss Teh Chee Wen, a holistic nutritionist, says it is difficult to impose a rule on how much fast food children should consume as families have different preferences.

On encouraging healthy eating, she said: "One way is to get children to eat fruits before they go out for fast food. That way, they will also be fuller and eat less unhealthy snacks.

"Parents can also encourage sharing in the family, so one child will not be eating too much unhealthy food." - ADELINE TAN