TP students develop tech projects to add realism to training scenarios

Graduating students Justin Ng, Loh Yong Zheng, Clarence Tay and David Chew with their project, Code Blue Go.

A mannequin that can "express emotions" and an interactive game on emergency situations are among projects Temasek Polytechnic students have developed to better prepare trainee nurses for scenarios where a patient requires resuscitation.

The projects were among 30 showcased at Temasek Poly's InfoTech Day 2018 yesterday.

Working with mannequins that can simulate sadness or pain adds more realism to the situation, said the students behind the project.

Mr Samuel Ng, 21, and his team of five combined the use of augmented reality goggles from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre with mannequins from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital to develop the training simulation programme.

Mr David Chew, 20, and his team designed a simulation game called Code Blue Go to help trainee nurses prepare for code-blue situations, where a patient has collapsed and requires immediate resuscitation.

The game is made up of interactive videos that test nurses' knowledge on procedures during a code-blue event, through questions and mini games.

Mr Chew said: "Hopefully, this project will help reduce the mistakes nurses make in an actual code-blue scenario."

The project, which was nominated for Temasek Poly's 2018 Top Diploma Project, was developed for the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to facilitate the training and assessment of nurses in a code-blue situation.

One of the team members, Mr Justin Ng, 20, said IMH is looking into developing the project.

The poly's game design and development lecturer Tan Hong Yap said: "The healthcare industry is going through a digital transformation, and there are a lot of projects like this to better help nurses in training."

Other projects that were showcased at the event included an application that can track the energy consumption of every appliance in the house, as well as one that can detect Web attacks.

The projects on display at the event were done by final-year students from the School of Informatics and IT with the theme, Digital Innovation And Transformation - Start Small, Think Big.