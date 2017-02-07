TPP not dead even without US

The United States' withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is a setback but does not necessarily spell its end, Trade and Industry (Trade) Minister Lim Hng Kiang told Parliament.

There could be various outcomes: the 11 remaining countries could pursue bilateral trade deals; they mightratify the TPP in the hopes that the US will rejoin; they might pursue "TPP 11" without the US.

Mr Lim noted the impact on Singapore from not getting the deal would not be very significant.