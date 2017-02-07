Singapore

TPP not dead even without US

Feb 07, 2017 06:00 am

The United States' withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is a setback but does not necessarily spell its end, Trade and Industry (Trade) Minister Lim Hng Kiang told Parliament.

There could be various outcomes: the 11 remaining countries could pursue bilateral trade deals; they mightratify the TPP in the hopes that the US will rejoin; they might pursue "TPP 11" without the US.

Mr Lim noted the impact on Singapore from not getting the deal would not be very significant.

united statesMINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY (MTI)Singapore