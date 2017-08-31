Track fault causes delays on East-West Line for hours

An east-bound stretch of the East-West Line was affected by a track fault at Redhill MRT station yesterday morning, causing delays that lasted for more than four hours.

Normal train service resumed at about 12.30pm.

The fault was not linked to the new signalling project, said transport operator SMRT.

It tweeted at 8.13am that commuters should expect an additional 10 minutes of travel time from Jurong East to Redhill stations. This was later revised to 15 minutes.

Almost three hours after the fault occurred, SMRT said at 10.56am that the delay had been reduced to 10 minutes, and subsequently to five minutes.

Screens and signs at stations, as well as announcements in trains, alerted commuters of the additional travel times.

Singapore Management University student Tan Yan Bin, 20, said it was not the first time she had been affected by an MRT service disruption. These days, she leaves home earlier to pre-empt any train delays.

Software engineer Vignesh Sundar, 31, who takes the train to work in Commonwealth, said he was late because of the delay.