Traffic cop killed in accident was 'the heart of the team'

The Traffic Police officer who was killed in an accident on Thursday had met his wife in secondary school and they were trying for a baby, said friends.

Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin, 29, died while on traffic patrol duties at Serangoon Road in Little India after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a van at about 10.40am.

His body arrived at his home in Choa Chu Kang yesterday at about 12.20pm for prayers, which was attended by over 100 people, including members of the Singapore Police Force.

Staff Sgt Nadzrie was buried at about 4pm at the Pusara Aman Muslim Cemetery. He was the youngest in the family, after two brothers and two sisters. News of his death had circulated to his relatives via WhatsApp groups.

His aunt-in-law, Madam Ha-lijah Ismail, 51, told The New Paper at his home: "We always called him Madin. So when we first saw the news, we did not know it was him.

"It was only shortly after, when his cousins confirmed that it was Nadzrie, that the shock hit us and set in."

A secondary school classmate of Staff Sgt Nadzrie, who wanted to be known only as Syira, said he had wanted to join the Traffic Police for many years. She said he and his wife were a sweet couple. She added: "The pair sometimes exchanged messages and notes through their friends. After they got married, he always travelled with her, bringing her to places she wanted to visit."

His colleagues said he was a jovial and friendly officer, always willing to help others.

Fellow officer Rehka, 33, said: "When we patrolled with Nadzrie, we always knew he had our backs. He was safety-conscious and caring, even bringing everyone at the neighbourhood police centre home-made food during Hari Raya."

He would also offer to do their shifts for them.

Another team member, Mr Shahmee Nordin, 28, said: "He was kind. He was the heart of our team."

Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam and Home Affairs and Health Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin were at the flat.

Mr Shanmugam told reporters: "Nadzrie is a true son of Singapore. Officers like these go about their duties day to day, unsung heroes, and it is a tremendous loss."

Mr Amrin said: "The Traffic Police commissioner told me that, just a few days ago, he treated all of his colleagues to a meal. He was outgoing and friendly to all of them.

"We have lost an outstanding officer."

