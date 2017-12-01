Traffic heavy at Tuas Checkpoint due to technical issues

PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SINGAPORE NO. 1 ALL IN ONE SHARING/UPDATES

Traffic was heavy at Tuas Checkpoint yesterday, as technical issues slowed down the immigration clearance process.

In a series of travel advisories posted on its Facebook page starting from 9am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the heavy traffic was caused by "intermittent slowness" in its immigration clearance system.

At about 11.50am, ICA said the system was "progressively resuming normalcy", but traffic remained heavy.

In a final update at about 12.25pm, it said the immigration clearance system at Tuas was operating normally again and that traffic there was also easing up gradually. To handle the situation, ICA had deployed more resources to manage it.

It said travellers could choose to postpone non-essential travel through Tuas Checkpoint.

"We seek travellers' patience and understanding as investigations are ongoing," ICA had said.