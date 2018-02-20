Traffic Police inspector found guilty of molesting four subordinates

A Traffic Police (TP) inspector told a 21-year-old special constable that his body odour was giving him a headache and invited him to his flat, where he had some body scrub and hair removal cream that could help him.

Afraid of his superior, the special constable agreed - before being subjected to a molestation that left him feeling "frozen" and "lost".

Mohd Taufik Abu Bakar molested a total of four male subordinates who were serving their national service as special constables.

The married 55-year-old was so brazen that he committed most of his offences at the TP headquarters, a court heard.

After a six-day trial, District Judge Jasvender Kaur convicted Taufik yesterday of six outrage of modesty charges involving the four men.

She acquitted him of one molestation charge involving a fifth special constable. He committed the offences between January and September 2015.

Taufik, who has been suspended, joined the TP investigation branch in 1998 and became the officer in charge of the hit-and-run investigation team five years later.

On Sept 10, 2015, Taufik approached the 21-year-old special constable to complain about his body odour and said he had some cream that could remove hair from his armpits and groin.

Two days later, he invited the young man to his flat and said he would teach him how to use the products.

Taufik took him home the next day when no one else was around and handed the products to him.

NAKED

The man was naked in the toilet when Taufik barged in.

He applied the hair removal cream to the man's private parts. After removing the cream, he slathered the man with body scrub and molested him again.

The special constable testified that he felt like "the whole world collapsed on him, so all he did was comply".

After sending the man home, Taufik texted him to say: "Let me know if you feel lonely and need me to accompany you. You can stay over at my place and let me know."

Taufik also molested three other special constables at the TP headquarters.

Between January and July 2015, he placed his right hand around a 24-year-old man's waist, pulling him close.

He molested another 21-year-old man between June and July that year by slapping his right buttock.

He also outraged a 22-year-old special constable's modesty by pinching his left nipple and squeezing his right buttock.