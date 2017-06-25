Traffic Police officer goes extra mile to keep bikers safe on expressway

The unidentified Traffic Police officer used his car to protect the motorcyclists and helped ease them back into traffic after their bike was fixed.

An unidentified Traffic Police officer has drawn praise on social media, after going the extra mile to keep two motorcyclists safe along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (June 23) evening.

He reportedly used his car to protect the motorcyclists who were fixing a broken down bike, from oncoming traffic by switching on the blinker lights of car and escorting the duo back into the flow of traffic after they were done.

One of the motorcyclists, IT engineer Muhammad Fithri, 33, shared his experience in a post on the Singapore Police Force's Facebook page on Saturday (June 24), which has since been shared over 1,000 times.

Mr Fithri told The Straits Times on Sunday that he was riding his bike from his workplace in Paya Lebar Square back home to Jurong West Central, when he came across a stranded Malaysian motorcyclist just after the Bukit Batok exit.

The man's bike had broken down and required a new throttle cable.

Mr Fithri then brought him to get one from a workshop in Bukit Batok Crescent, before returning to the bike to start repairs.

As it was getting dark, Mr Fithri donned his high-visibility vest and switched on his bike's hazard light, to alert oncoming vehicles of their presence.

On 23 June, about 1830hrs, I was coming home from work via PIE towards Tuas on my scooter. Just after Bukit Batok East... Posted by Muhammad Fithri on Friday, 23 June 2017

At about 7.07pm, a police car with the number plate QX889A pulled up behind them. The officer who stepped out was friendly and asked if they needed any assistance.

Another police car arrived a few minutes later, but the two officers in it had to leave to attend to another case. The first officer remained with his car's blinker lights on, and only left when Mr Fithri and his fellow motorcyclist were done fixing the bike at 7.40pm.

"He told me the blinkers on his car will warn away motorists," Mr Fithri wrote. "Such a simple care and gesture using his patrol car to protect us from the rear in case of any mishaps."

The officer also told them that he used to ride a scooter and could relate to their predicament.

"Initially when I saw the car approaching, I was saying, 'Die man, sure summon',"he joked.

Mr Fithri, who forgot to ask for the officer's name, called him a "helpful" hero and said he hoped the licence plate would help identify him.

- THE STRAITS TIMES