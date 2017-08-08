Singapore

Tragedy in Woodlands as biker dies after car flips and hits him

One man was killed while four people, including a baby, were hurt in the crash, in which a car flipped over the central divider after it hit a traffic light at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 12 and Avenue 1. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/LOUIS LIM
Hariz Baharudin
Reporter
Aug 08, 2017 06:00 am

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a car travelling in the opposite direction hit a traffic light, flipped over the central divider and slammed into him at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 12 and Avenue 1 at about 7.30pm yesterday.

Another motorcyclist, believed to be a Malaysian, was also injured when he could not stop in time and crashed into the car.

The male driver of the car, his female passenger and a year-old baby were also injured.

The shocking accident was captured by an in-car camera and circulated online.

The New Paper understands that motorcyclist Muhammad Khairman Mohamed Sabari was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The adult victims were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and the baby to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The police are investigating.

Hariz Baharudin

Reporter
harizbah@sph.com.sg
