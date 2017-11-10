Train fault causes delays on the North-South Line

Normal service had resumed at Bishan MRT station by about 10.20am.

Train commuters grappled with delays and crowded platforms on the North-South Line (NSL) during yesterday's morning rush hour due to a train fault.

Complaints surfaced as early as 7.30am, with commuters posting on social media about a train fault at Bishan station.

Photos of jam-packed platforms at several MRT stations, including Admiralty, Ang Mo Kio, Woodlands and Yishun, were posted on Twitter.

At City Hall station, there was an in-train announcement about a train fault. However, no official announcements were made on SMRT's Twitter or Facebook pages about the fault.

Manager Neal Ang, 38, told The Straits Times he was at Yishun station at around 8.40am when he saw that the platforms were overcrowded.

He said: "Some gantries were closed and the escalators were stopped to manage the crowd."

The last reported train fault on the NSL was on Monday morning.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in Parliament on Tuesday that operating hours on the North-South and East-West lines will likely be shortened - including on weekdays - to give rail engineers more time to replace and upgrade their ageing assets.