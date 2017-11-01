Treasuring sports memories

The Singapore Sports Museum is the only sports-dedicated museum in Singapore.

It caters to the needs of the public, sports training academics and international sporting organisations.

The museum was established in 1983 and was originally located at the old National Stadium. It closed in November 2007 and reopened in 2014 at the Singapore Sports Hub. It shows the development of sports, explores Singapore's sporting heritage and also houses some artefacts from the old National Stadium.

The museum offers daily free craft activities for children, weekday tours and monthly children's workshops.