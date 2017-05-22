Treating hotline callers to Peranakan food

Mr Raymond Khoo, the owner and executive chef of The Peranakan.

Mr Raymond Khoo, its owner and executive chef, previously owned international and local eateries but decided to go back to his roots a year ago.

Diners can expect dishes such as kueh pie tee, mee siam and satay babi sum chan.The Peranakan High Tea Set is available from 11am to 5.30pm daily.

Mr Khoo said: "TNP has a readership of various age groups. I want to expose Peranakan food and culture to readers, particularly the younger ones."

He has been reading TNP for more than 20 years, and said: "TNP has a good mix of everything. The stories are exciting and interesting. That's what I hope to see with hotline stories as well."

The Peranakan is at 442, Orchard Road, Level 2 Claymore Connect.