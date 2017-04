The tree appears to have uprooted and toppled, tearing through the roof of the walkway near the bus stop.

A 17m-tall tree fell at Upper Jurong Road on Saturday, damaging a covered walkway near the Singapore Discovery Centre.

A white MPV stopped just before the fallen tree, with the branches of the tree touching the car. No one was injured in the incident. - THE STRAITS TIMES