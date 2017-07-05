Tree lands on car in Tampines during heavy rain

Mr Tan was waiting for his mother and baby son in his car when it was damaged by a fallen tree.

A large tree fell onto a car while a man was sat inside waiting to pick up his baby boy today (July 5).

The windscreen shattered, though while the tree hit the roof of the Merecedes-Benz it did not cause the frame to cave in.

The drive who wanted to be identified only as Mr Tan, told The New Paper that he was picking up his 10-month-old son from Mr Tan's parents' home at around 3.15pm at Block 125, Tampines Street 11.

Mr Tan, 34, said it was raining heavily at that time. He saw his mother carrying the infant towards the sheltered walkway and was about to move when the tree suddenly fell.

Mr Tan stayed inside the car as he did not know if trying to get out would cause more damage.

Aside from the shattered windscreen, the impact from the tree had also damaged the side mirrors and there was a dent on the right passenger door.

Mr Tan said: "A lot of large red ants were entering my car from the shattered windscreen."

He called the police from inside his car and waited for help to arrive.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said contractors helped lift the tree off by using a crane and its officers helped the driver out of his car.

His older sister came to check on him and he assured her and his family that he was alright.

It was 10 minutes before Mr Tan managed to get himself free of the car.

"My mother was waiting for me with my son at the void deck. She was relieved to see me after I got out of the car," he said.

A Tampines Town Council spokesman told TNP that the tree that fell was a khaya senegalensis, a medium-sized tree commonly planted along roads.

She said: "Our officers were on site to assist the driver. We are relieved that no one is hurt and is staying in touch with the car owner to render as much help as we can."