He was sitting in his Mercedes-Benz waiting to pick his baby up when a tree suddenly fell on the car yesterday. Amid wet weather, the tree landed on the roof of the vehicle, just above the man's head, but did not cause the frame to cave in. The 34-year-old, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, told The New Paper that he was picking up his 10-month-old son from his parents' home at around 3.15pm at Block 125, Tampines Street 11.