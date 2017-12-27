Trip to US turns tragic for Singapore family after deadly car crash

The road was closed in both directions after the accident.

What was supposed to be a year-end holiday to the United States turned tragic for a Singaporean family, after three of them were killed and one was injured in a traffic accident last Friday.

While travelling in a minivan along a road near the Grand Canyon, the family crashed head-on into a sedan on Arizona State Route 64, according to a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The spokesman added that seven others were injured.

The New Paper understands that the survivor from the Singaporean family is a female student at the Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.

Online reports yesterday said she is warded in a US hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The Arizona Republic newspaper reported that the accident happened around 2.20pm on Dec 22 on the northbound road of Arizona State Route 64, which runs near the popular Grand Canyon tourist site.

After the accident, the road was closed in both directions for about seven hours as the authorities carried out investigations.

TNP spoke to some of the student's schoolmates, who said she was a scholar with the university.

They described her as "cheerful" and "friendly".

Both NTU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment about the incident, citing respect and privacy for the student and her family.

Back in June, a 40-year-old Singaporean, who was driving along an accident-prone road in Australia with his family, died when his car crashed into another vehicle near Perth.

The man's 40-year-old wife and two young children survived with minor injuries. - HARIZ BAHARUDIN