Try out delicious post-Big Walk delights

You have just finished the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk, where can you go for a good bite?

Well, the Kallang Wave Mall offers a good selection of eateries that you can go for.

The new kid on the block is 13 Stages, an innovative food concept by local comedian Mark Lee, his wife Catherine Ng, and their friends.

The restaurant, at Level 1 of Kallang Wave Mall, features seven different flavours of chicken rice.

But what is really unique is the 13 flavours of coffee from the 13 states of Malaysia you can find.

Ms Ng, who is in her 40s, said: "The number 13 originally referred to the 13 coffee flavours from the 13 Malaysian states.

"But we later adapted it to represent 13 stages in Mark's career, which includes being a calefare, a comedian, a director and a movie producer."

Each each state in Malaysia has its unique coffee flavour, said Ms Ng.

"There are actually more than 13 coffee flavours, because you can mix the Pahang coffee with that from Johor to create another unique coffee flavour."

As for food, the eatery currently has seven variations of steamed chicken rice, and it is working to increase that to 13 flavours too.

Said Ms Ng: "Our menu also includes wraps, crepes and delicacies such as chee cheong fun (a Chinese rice noodle roll) and chwee kueh (a Chinese steamed rice cake).

"Our chee cheong fun is unique as we have curry and ginger varieties."

She added: "The response from diners has been good and we have a good mix of young and older diners.

"Every month, we have a unique selection of coffee flavours from three Malaysian states displayed in small cups for customers to try, and they like this arrangement.

"This month, the selection is from Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang."

MORE MAKAN

Some other eateries you can find at the Kallang Wave Mall inlcudes:

If you are a fan of Indonesian cuisine, the Ayam Penyet President will whet your appetite.

The chain of halal-certified casual dining restaurants serves authentic Indonesian cuisine such as satay, ayam penyet (flattened and spread out chicken) and nasi kunyit (turmeric rice) and yummy desserts such as coconut milk-rice chendol.

National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub WALK PACK COLLECTION If you have not collected your Walk Pack, you have until Nov 23 (Monday to Friday, 11am to 6pm) to do so ADDRESS 2ConnectT@TS, 2, Pereira Road, #06-01, Singapore 368024 NEAREST MRT STATION TO COLLECTION POINT Tai Seng

Ju Hao Xiao Long Bao offers authentic Northern Chinese fare such as the la mian (handmade noodles), stir fried vegetables, soups, and red bean pancakes.

The chefs freshly make the signature steamed xiao long bao (a type of steamed Chinese bun), and integrate local favourites like Singapore Chilli Crab into the menu.

A-One Claypot House has a good balanced combination of soul food, cooked with fresh ingredients, and with local tastes in mind.

Its mantra is that food should be consumed at the right temperature, and so the dishes are cooked using traditional claypot cooking techniques.

The technique provides good heat insulation and helps retain the natural flavours.

OMOOMO Food Concepts blends Korean cuisine with other cuisine to provide a dining experience that will wow you. It serves pork-free dishes and vegan options are also available.

You can also prepare "Build-Your-Own' choices.

So visit Kallang Wave Mall to fill your tummy after the Big Walk.