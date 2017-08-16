Staff at tuition centre linked to couple who berated elderly man harrassed

They have been fined for abusing an elderly man at the Toa Payoh Lorong 8 hawker centre, and using criminal force on him.

But after a video of the incident went viral online, members of the public have been taking matters into their own hands and harassing staff at the tuition centre where the couple work.

A director there told The New Paper that student attendance had been affected but they had not made police reports.

He said they would, if the harassment continued.

Ms Tay Puay Leng, 38, a tutor at Novel Learning Centre, and her partner Chow Chuin Yee, 45, a director at the tuition centre, were fined a total of $2,700 on Aug 11.

Mr Calvin Teo, 35, a director at the centre told TNP on Monday that they have been getting nuisance calls several times a day from strangers who hurl vulgarities at staff members who had nothing to do with the case.

He said his employees have been stressed out by the constant harassment.

Mr Teo said: "There have also been people loitering outside the centre, approaching parents of the students and saying bad things.

"The staff can't even go to the toilet for fear of being harassed."

THREAT

He recalled how one caller even threatened to destroy the company over the phone.

It’s really going way over the line and getting out of hand. Mr Calvin Teo, a director of the Novel Learning Centre

Online reviews for the business have cited the incident and netizens gave the centre a one-star rating.

Mr Teo said this has affected their morale.

"Attendance at the centre Ms Tay was teaching at was affected," he said. "It's unfair to the staff who are innocent. I wouldn't wish this on anybody."

Asked why he did not make a police report earlier, he said he did not want to aggravate the situation further as court proceedings were still going on.

"But if it happens again now, we will make a police report," he said. "It's really going way over the line and getting out of hand."

Lawyer S. Balamurugan, who was the couple's lawyer, said they are likely to make a police report if they are harassed again.

Under the Protection from Harassment Act, intentionally using any threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that causes harassment, alarm or distress, is an offence that carries a maximum jail term of up to six months, or a fine up to $5,000, or both.