Turning to Japan for  senior-friendly food

Specially modified food is being fed to elderly residents at Peacehaven nursing home. PHOTOS: THE STRAITS TIMES, ECON HEALTHCARE

Just last year, Madam Chan Chin Chia was struggling to eat. The 83-year-old used to take more than an hour to finish a bowl of porridge.

But now, her appetite is back because of a change in diet.

When The Straits Times visited her during lunchtime recently, she was having porridge with scallop chawanmushi (egg custard) and spinach and sesame pudding, with grape jelly for dessert. These dishes are imported from Japan.

A growing number of nursing homes and eldercare centres here are tapping Japanese food technology and expertise to serve their senior citizens food that looks and tastes appealing, yet is safe enough for them to swallow without choking.

In Madam Chan's case, staff at Peacehaven nursing home, where she lives, noticed that she was losing interest in eating and had lost 1kg in a month.

So they started serving her special meals last year.

In an ageing population where the number of Singaporeans older than 65 will increase to one in four by 2030, demand for such senior-friendly food is rising.

SUBERAKAZE

Econ Healthcare, for instance, started experimenting with a special Japanese food thickener called Suberakaze late last year.

The cooked food is blended and the Suberakaze powder is added. The resulting mixture is poured into moulds to create shapes that mimic their original form.

Econ intends to offer full Suberakaze menu options to its nursing home residents later this year.

Changi General Hospital is also working with local nutrition company Health Food Matters (HFM) to produce ready-to-eat texture-modified Asian foods.

Peacehaven buys its special food products from HFM, which imports them from Japan.

Last year, Peacehaven did a small trial and offered the special meals to 17 residents. Out of them, 12 gained an average of 1kg. So now, about 20 to 30 of its residents are on these meals.

Said Peacehaven dietitian Marsha Tan: "Eating is an important part of what it means to have quality of life, and we don't want that enjoyment to be taken away."

