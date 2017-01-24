Two accidents within 30 minutes

Within 30 minutes on the drive to his home in Bishan from Woodlands, Mr Alphonso Chan saw the aftermath of two traffic accidents.

At 3pm, the stay-at-home dad saw a motorcyclist lying on the road shoulder along the Bukit Timah Expressway.

Thirty minutes later, Mr Chan, 49, drove past an overturned truck at Eng Neo Avenue.

Mr Chan said while it was not raining in both instances, the roads were wet due to earlier downpours, which took place across the island throughout most of yesterday.

In the first incident, the motorcyclist was being assisted by other motorists.

He was later taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

At Eng Neo Avenue, the truck driver was signalling to the oncoming traffic to avoid his overturned vehicle, said Mr Chan.

The 64-year-old driver, who was driving a Crystal Jade truck, was also taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for minor injuries, SCDF said.

According to the Land Transport Authority's traffic news Twitter page, there were 39 reported accidents from 10pm on Sunday.

In one of these accidents, a prime mover skidded over the road barrier in Still Road South towards the city near the East Coast Park Service Road at 2.50pm.

There were no reported injuries.

Mr Chan said motorists should drive more carefully in wet weather conditions.

"People should try to be careful, lest anything serious happens to them," he said.