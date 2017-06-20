Two AETOS officers arrested under ISA, one planned to fight in Syria

Two AETOS officers working at Woodlands Checkpoint were arrested for terrorism-related offences last month

Two Singaporean Auxiliary Police Officers (APOs) from AETOS were arrested in May for offences under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

APO Muhammad Khairul Mohamed, 24, who worked at the Woodlands Checkpoint as an outrider, had been radicalised and wanted to fight in Syria. He was issued an Order of Detention (OD).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday( June 20) his colleague, Mohamad Rizal Wahid, 36, was issued a Restriction Order (RO) for knowing about Khairul's plans since 2015 and not reporting him to his superiors.

Both men were arrested last month and were issued their respective orders earlier this month.

The New Paper understands they no longer work for AETOS.

MHA said Khairul started being radicalised in 2012.

Being a Sunni Muslim, he researched online about the ongoing conflict in Syria between Sunni Islam and Shia Islam.

He felt the Syrian conflict was a "holy war" in which he was prepared to die in battle as a "martyr" and receive divine rewards.

Khairul had used Facebook to contact a foreign militant and two other people to find out how he could travel to Syria.

MHA said: "His readiness and proclivity to resort to violence in pursuit of a religious cause makes him a security threat to Singapore."

MHA added several friends and relatives knew of his intentions but didn't alert the authorities.

MHA warned: "The Government takes a serious view of anyone who supports, promotes, undertakes or makes preparations to undertake armed violence, regardless of how they rationalise such violence ideologically, or where the violence takes place."

It said anyone aware of a person becoming involved in terrorism-related activities should call the Internal Security Department at 1800-2626-473 (1800-2626-ISD).

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) compared Khairul's case to that of Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, 22, the contract infant care assistant who was detained earlier this month for radicalism.

A MUIS spokesman said the Religious Rehabilitation Group is ready to help at 1800-7747747 and via the RRG Mobile App.

Muis can be contacted at 63591199.

Muis added: "There must be no let up by the community in its war against extremism and radicalisation, and Muis will work with our security agencies. If detected early, radicalised individuals can be given the appropriate help and be rehabilitated.

"Muis would like to urge the community to play its part to report family members and friends who exhibit such tendencies as soon as they are detected, so that appropriate help and intervention can be given, as this is the best way to help them.