Two charged over death of 26-year-old man in Yishun

Two men have been charged over the death of a former Republic Polytechnic student outside a Yishun flat.

Ryan Xavier Tay Seet Choong, 22, a full-time national serviceman, was charged on Wednesday with causing grievous hurt to Mr Shawn Ignatius Rodrigues, 26, at the sixth-storey corridor of a Yishun Street 22 block between 7.40pm and 7.50pm on July 9, 2016.

Tay allegedly stomped on Mr Rodrigues' shoulder, punched his face and head multiple times, pushed his face to the ground, and pressed his knee on his back for about 20 minutes, causing him to suffer traumatic asphyxia with a head injury that led to his death.

Another man, Lawrence Lim Peck Beng, 56, believed to be related to Tay, is accused of aiding Tay to grievously hurt the victim by sitting on his buttocks and holding his legs as he was being assaulted.

Tay was represented by Mr Peter Low, and Lim by Mr Ang Sin Teck.