Two charged over ruckus at porridge restaurant

Pang Pei Pei (top) and Tan Sung Meng (above) were charged with committing a rash act. PHOTOS:THE STRAITS TIMES

Pang Pei Pei (above) and Tan Sung Meng were charged with committing a rash act.

Two of the four people who allegedly wrecked Heng Long Teochew Porridge restaurant in Upper Serangoon Road after an early morning meal last week landed in court yesterday.

Pang Pei Pei, 40, and Tan Sung Meng, 46, were each charged with one count of committing a rash act by throwing bowls, tables and chairs in the eatery at around 3.45am last Saturday.

They allegedly committed the offence with Mr Ang Sim Poh, who is also in his 40s. Police are still investigating Mr Ang and are looking for a fourth suspect.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said officers arrested three people over two days from May 29 for their suspected involvement in the ruckus.

The incident allegedly erupted after the group became upset with the $28 bill they were given for their meal of porridge, pomfret and several side dishes.

According to a cleaner, the customers allegedly threw furniture and other items after arguing with a staff member.

An 80-second video of the incident was later uploaded online and shows at least three people picking up objects such as chairs before flinging them onto a food counter.

Pang is represented by lawyers K. Ravendra and Tay Hao Ran from Vision Law.

Mr Ravendra told District Judge Kan Shuk Weng that his client, who has a five-month-old baby daughter, probably has post-natal depression.

He also said the girl needs her mother, and Pang needs to sort out her family arrangements.

The judge said Pang had told the investigating officer that she had gone to the Institute of Mental Health for treatment but has not been following up on it. The judge also said Pang had not been taking her medication.

Pang and Tan, who are both Singaporeans, are out on bail of $5,000 each.

Offenders convicted of committing a rash act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.