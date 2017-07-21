Two companies fined for poor safety standards

Two companies were fined for failing to take adequate safety measures under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

A prime mover driver from each company died due to the companies' lapses, said the Ministry of Manpower in a statement yesterday.

Cummins Asia Pacific was fined $80,000 for failing to ensure that their worksite allowed prime movers to manoeuvre safely, and for improper implementation of a Workplace Traffic Management Plan.

On March 25, 2015, Mr Yu Hairui was driving his prime mover loaded with a container on its trailer on a ramp at 52, Tanjong Penjuru Road, when the container got dislodged and toppled onto the vehicle's cabin. He died from injuries on the same day.

MOM investigations revealed that the driveway was congested, and drivers had difficulty manoeuvring their vehicles and trailers. It was also found that at least one of the four twist locks securing the container to the trailer was not fastened.

The other company, Woodlands Transport Service, was fined $130,000 for not repairing a prime mover despite the driver repeatedly raising the issue of a faulty handbrake.

On Oct 9, 2015, Mr Yeoh Lim Koon parked his prime mover with a 24-tonne trailer load at the designated parking area on a slope at Telok Blangah Street 31.

When he got out to disconnect the air hoses attached to the vehicle and trailer, the vehicle began to roll forward. He tried to open the cabin door, but fell into a drain and the tail-end of the trailer caught him and dragged him out. Mr Yeoh was found under the rear of the trailer.

Investigations revealed that despite the faulty handbrake, Mr Yeoh was allowed to continue with deliveries on the vehicle.

It was also found that the company did not follow up on repair works.

