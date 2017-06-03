Two cops injured in 10km car chase

During the pursuit, an accident involving the driver's car and a police vehicle occurred at Normantan Park.

Just a day after an on-duty Traffic Police officer died in an accident, two more police officers were injured in a car chase in the wee hours yesterday.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao yesterday reported that a 43-year-old driver had refused to comply with police officers when he was stopped at a road block along Mackenzie Road at 1am yesterday.

He sped off with his female passenger, 34.

Two police vehicles pursued him and five others joined in the chase that lasted over a distance of 10km, ending at the Normanton Park condominium in Buona Vista.

Witnesses told Wanbao that the car forced its way into the condominium, damaging barriers.

During the pursuit, an accident involving the driver's car and a police vehicle occurred. Two police officers suffered minor injuries.

They were conscious when they were taken to the National University Hospital. The New Paper understands that the officers have since been discharged and are on medical leave.

The driver and his passenger were arrested for drug and traffic-related offenses. Police investigations are ongoing.