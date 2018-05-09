Singapore

Two ‘dead’ men arrested for drug-related offences

Police searching the car (above) and arresting the men. In the foreground is a weapon believed to be a sword. PHOTOS: LIANHE WANBAO
Police searching the car and arresting the men (above). In the foreground is a weapon believed to be a sword. PHOTOS: LIANHE WANBAO
May 09, 2018 06:00 am

Two men who were mistaken for dead by a passer-by were later arrested by the police for drug-related offences.

A passer-by had spotted the unconscious men on the ground at a carpark near Foch Road yesterday morning and called the police thinking they were dead, The Straits Times understands.

When the police arrived, they found the two men asleep in a car.

They appeared to be drunk and under the influence of drugs when woken up by police officers.

A search of the car revealed substances believed to be drugs.

The police said the pair, aged 23 and 26, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences at about 10.30am on Tuesday.

The younger man was also arrested for possession of a weapon.

Investigations are ongoing.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

COURT & CRIME