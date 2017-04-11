Two drug traffickers arrested, 1kg of heroin worth $64k seized

Two suspected drug traffickers, a Malaysian and a Singaporean, were arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers in the wee hours of Tuesday (April 11).

About 1kg of heroin, worth an estimated $64,000, and $3,400 in cash were seized, CNB said in a news release on Tuesday.



CNB officers spotted a 50-year-old Singaporean man driving into a carpark at Teck Whye Lane at 1.20am on Tuesday.



A 37-year-old Malaysian man was then seen to board the Singaporean’s car, before alighting shortly.



The Singaporean man then drove off.



Officers arrested the 37-year-old and recovered $3,400 in cash.



The 50-year-old was also arrested after he parked his car in the vicinity of Teck Whye Lane. Two bundles of heroin, weighing almost 1kg, were found in his car.



For trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin, a person can be sentenced to death under the Misuse of Drugs Act.



Fifteen grams of diamorphine is equivalent to 1,250 straws, which is enough to feed the addiction of about 180 drug abusers for a week.



Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.