Two firms get safety innovation awards

According to figures from past national Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) statistics reports, there is an upward trend in amputation cases - from 117 in 2015 to 143 last year.

But the number of falls from height fatalities has gone down significantly - from 24 in 2009 to 13 last year, a decrease of over 45 per cent.

Here are two companies who have found innovative solutions to improve these two statistics.

Both will be receiving the WSH Innovation Awards today.

SEMBCORP MARINE

Noticing that hand and finger injuries were the most common injuries between 2013 and 2015, Sembcorp Marine's Tanjong Kling Yard decided to investigate the causes.

It established that grinding operations were the main problem and set up a team to come up with a solution.

The team, named JE Dynamite, came up with the Safe Grinding Work Station after evaluating grinding processes and methods.

The work station it invented caters to various sizes of elbow pipes and comes with an easy slot-in access, eliminating the risk of hand and finger injuries, and of the elbow pipes slipping or falling off.

YTL POWERSERAYA

Instead of having workers climbing up a 6m-high scaffolding to calibrate the company's two hydrogen sensors annually and risk falling, the integrated energy company came up with a simple solution to eliminate the risk altogether.

Engineer Tan Yian Teck, 56, and technician Tan Hong Tat, 53, came up with a winch-and-pulley system that enables the hydrogen sensors mounted on a fixed vertical pole to be lowered down from the ceiling. A locking mechanism and a rubber stopper at the winch ensure the sensors do not drop while being lowered and raised. - ELAINE LEE