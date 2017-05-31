Two found dead at Tampines block

Miss Siti Nur Amirah Mohd Zawawi was watching a Malay drama on Monday night with her family when she heard a loud thud outside her first-storey flat.

She looked out and saw a pair of feet with formal shoes on, poking out from the bushes. It belonged to a man who had fallen from the block.

The body of Mr Chng Hong Nam, 49, was found at the foot of Block 520A, Tampines Centrale 8.

The body of Ms Tan Bi Leng Serinn, 46, was found in a 10th-storey unit.

Both were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The New Paper understands the two were not married to each other, and Ms Tan was found with stab wounds on her body.

Miss Siti told TNP: "I thought it was an object. I went into my room after telling my mother. I was so scared, I could not sleep until late at night."

A neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Madam Wong, said at around 1am, a man who looked to be in his 30s or 40s was wailing as he knelt next to the blue tent where Mr Chng's body lay. He left after 10 minutes.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that Mr Chng was holding Ms Tan's identity card when he was found, which led police to her flat.

A police spokesman told TNP they received a call at 11pm on Monday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force got a call for an ambulance at the same time and again at 12.20am.

This is the third double death case in a month.

On April 30, a Vietnamese woman, 31, was found badly injured at the ground floor of a condo at 39, Geylang Lorong 32, while a man, 43, had fallen from the eighth storey of the same building.

The couple, believed to be married, later died.

Earlier this month at Block 17, Marsiling Lane, a man, 59, was found dead at the foot of the block while the body of a Vietnamese woman, 31, was found in a unit at Block 16.