A 24-year-old motorcyclist ended up in an SUV after crashing through its rear windscreen following a chain collision involving three cars on the Seletar Expressway yesterday morning. He was taken to hospital. In another accident on the Pan-Island Expressway yesterday afternoon, a man, 46, was taken to hospital with "extensive injuries" after a car hit his motorcycle. Another car then hit and dragged him for several metres.

