Two hurt as tree falls on lorry

A lorry driver and his passenger were taken to hospital after a tree fell on their vehicle in Toa Payoh Lorong 6 yesterday morning.

The incident took place following warnings by the National Environment Agency yesterday of moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds across several parts of Singapore.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for an ambulance around 10am. Two people were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, it said.

The Straits Times said it understood their injuries were minor.

Photos circulating on social media show the tree lying across two lanes of the road, the divider and part of the four lanes on the other side. A white lorry, which appears to be damaged, is seen among the debris.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene around 11.30am, workers could be seen lifting the heavier branches of the tree with a lorry crane. The workers also swept up the smaller branches.

By noon, most of the debris had been cleared. - NG HUIWEN