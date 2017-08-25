Two injured as car plunges into Sentosa waters

A traffic accident involving a car and a Sentosa ranger along Ocean Drive in Sentosa caused the car to end up in the sea.

Police were informed of the accident along Ocean Drive in Sentosa at around 2.08pm.

The 36-year old-driver was rescued from the car and sent conscious to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The Sentosa ranger was also sent to SGH for slight injuries. The New Paper understands he is in his 30s.

When TNP arrived at the scene at around 4.30pm, officers from the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were at scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.