Two men jailed for 'stealing' from MBS casino

A dealer who was in need of money enlisted the help of his friend to "steal" about $30,000 worth of casino chips over 10 occasions from his employer, a district court heard.

Malaysians Loh Hong Wai and Gan Ee Kuan, both 32, would split the proceeds of the criminal breach of trust (CBT) offences and move the money via Woodlands checkpoint to Malaysia.

Yesterday, Loh was sentenced to 12 months and three weeks' jail after he admitted to five of 10 charges - one of conspiracy by abetment with Gan to misappropriate casino chips worth a total of $30,225 from Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino, and four of abetting to remove benefits of criminal conduct from jurisdiction in June. Gan, a former bus driver, has been jailed for nine months and three weeks' for his crimes.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vikneswaran Kumaran told the court that Loh and Gan had been colleagues at SBS Transit and kept in touch after Loh left the company. Earlier this year, Loh was working at the MBS casino when he contacted Gan and suggested that the latter help him "steal" casino chips from the tables which he manned. He needed money to pay for rent and other personal expenses.

Gan, who patronised the casino, agreed. Between June 11 and July 15, the duo misappropriated $30,225 worth of chips over 10 occasions. After they shared the proceeds equally, they would take them to Malaysia.

The MBS casino found discrepancies in the accounts for Loh's tables on July 9. Six days later, both men were caught red-handed by surveillance operators. They were detained and handed over to the police.