Two men in stabbing incident at King George's Avenue

Blood left at the scene of the stabbing.

A stabbing incident involving two men occurred at Block 807, King George's Avenue on Tuesday night.

Police said they were alerted at 10.23pm to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

Two men were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), a 35-year-old who was unconscious and a 59-year-old who was conscious.

Both men sustained injuries although the cause of the stabbing remains unclear. No arrests have been made as yet.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that it was alerted to the incident at 10.58pm and took a man in his 30s to TTSH.

Said Mr Shintaro Tay, a 21-year-old full-time national serviceman who was on his way to the nearby Lavender MRT station around 11pm: "I saw a man who had a wound on his back lying at the nearby coffee shop.

"He didn't seem conscious and paramedics were patching him up when I saw him. There was blood on the floor."

He said he saw the police question another man nearby for an extended period of time.

Mrs Lim Ah Heoh, 60, who was working at the drinks stall of a coffee shop in Block 803 said: "I was serving drinks to customers when I saw a man who had blood on his clothes come to the coffee shop for help."

She did not witness the stabbing but added that one of the customers called for an ambulance.