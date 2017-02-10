Two more cats found dead in Yishun

Two more cases of alleged "cat abuse" have surfaced in Yishun.

One cat was found apparently with its throat slit and another was covered in blood.

This comes months after the situation had eased following the installation of more police cameras in the area.

In the first case, a cat is shown on a divider near Yishun MRT Station in a picture posted by Facebook user Fadillah AR and shared by cat welfare group Yishun 326 Tabby Cat yesterday morning.

It is unclear when the photo was taken. Ms Fadillah said the cat's throat was slit. The Straits Times understands cat lovers could not find the carcass when they went to the scene.

The other case was also highlighted by Yishun 326 Tabby Cat, which shared photos yesterday afternoon of a white cat covered in blood.

According to the group, the cat was found behind Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and officers from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) were at the scene.

A cat feeder in the area told ST that the cat, named Snowy, had been seen "well and alive" at midnight on Wednesday. But yesterday morning, it was found dead by a jogger, said the 58-year-old housewife, who declined to be named.

Another cat had been found there previously with its stomach slit.

Ms Veron Lau, spokesman for Cat Welfare Society (CWS), said they are looking into the cases and hopes further investigations can ascertain the cause of death of the bloodied cat.

"The cat was found covered in blood but (had) no puncture wounds," said Ms Lau.

A spate of alleged cat abuse cases were highlighted in Yishun last year and in 2015, but the situation had improved after the installation of more police cameras there, Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng had said.