Two more local Zika cases

Two cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus infection here have been confirmed in the Glasgow Road area, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement yesterday.

Both cases are residents of the area.

The new cluster was notified yesterday, and vector control operations as well as outreach efforts have begun in the area, the statement said.

The agency added that it had been conducting preventive inspections in the area.

An additional case has also been confirmed at Poh Huat Road West (Nouvelle Park), thus expanding the original cluster at Poh Huat Terrace and Terrasse Lane, which was first reported on April 11.

The number of cases reported at the Flower Road/Hendry Close cluster remains at two.

An NEA spokesman said: "Residents and stakeholders are urged to maintain vigilance and continue to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats, as there could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus if there are mosquitoes in the vicinity."

NEA has been conducting preventive inspections in the vicinity even before the cluster at Glasgow Road area was notified to detect and destroy any potential mosquito breeding habitats, the statement added.

Updated information on Zika and current clusters can be obtained from www.nea.gov.sg/zika and www.nea.gov.sg/zika-clusters.