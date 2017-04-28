Two MPs  to rejoin private sector

MS TIN PEI LING

After tabling a motion in Parliament calling for better support to help women juggle their families and careers three weeks ago, Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling yesterday revealed that she will start work at an investment firm next month.

Currently the only full-time MP in the People's Action Party, Ms Tin said she will join Jing King Tech Group as its group director of corporate strategy.

In a Facebook post, the MacPherson MP said the local firm is "firmly positioned in the innovation and FinTech space".

The 33-year-old has been a full-time MP for six years - she quit her last job as a consultant for Ernst & Young in June 2011, after winning the General Election as part of the team for Marine Parade GRC.

Ms Tin said she is now able to return to work for several reasons - her 21-month-old son is in daycare, while her grassroots leaders and party activists have "built up a certain momentum" and put in place clear processes to help residents.

MR TEO SER LUCK

Minister of State for Manpower Teo Ser Luck plans to go into the start-up field after stepping down from public office on June 30.

He will also step down as Mayor for North East District after his term ends on May 26, and wants to spend time with his family and continue his journey in the private sector, Mr Teo said in a Facebook post yesterday.

"I plan to build, create, invest or help start-ups and businesses. Some are tech-related while others will be in products or services which I'm passionate about. Business aside, I'm glad to continue to serve you as an MP," said Mr Teo, who has represented Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC since 2006.

He said the decision to leave office was one he had "made and thought through for a while".

Tampines GRC MP Desmond Choo will take over as North East District Mayor.