Two Myanmar men get jail for abduction attempt

Two Myanmar nationals were tasked with abducting a man suspected of having an affair with the wife of a businessman. According to the plan, the man would then be interrogated, tortured and killed.

But the plan went awry when the victim, Mr Aye Maung Maung Thet, 29, put up a fierce struggle and managed to escape even after a stun gun had been used on him.

Yesterday, Zaw Min Hlaing, 40, was sentenced to four years, three months and two weeks in prison for a series of offences. He was also fined $4,000 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for a year.

He was found guilty of seven charges including attempted abduction, possessing a foldable knife, having a stun gun and, on two occasions, letting another Myanmar man drive without a licence or insurance coverage.

On Monday, his accomplice, Phyo Min Naing, 34, was jailed for four years and three months, and fined $6,000. He had pleaded guilty to attempted abduction, having a stun gun and a pepper spray.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Dillon Kok told the court that businessman Aung Aung, 33, had suspected that his wife, known only as Sandi, was having an affair with Mr Aye Maung Maung Thet.

In 2014, Aung Aung engaged the help of Zaw Min Hlaing, who was working in Singapore, to tail his wife and Mr Aye Maung Maung Thet. The businessman later roped in Phyo Min Naing to take part in the abduction.

The plan was for the duo to grab Mr Aye Maung Maung Thet and put him in a van. Aung Aung would take his keys and search his home for evidence of the alleged affair. After that, Mr Aye Maung Maung Thet would be taken to a chalet in Changi to be interrogated and killed.

The duo carried out their plan on June 21 at a car park near Block 747A Pasir Ris Street 71.

But Mr Aye Maung Maung shouted to some passers-by for help. At this, his would-be abductors fled.

Zaw Min Hlaing was arrested the next day and led police to the chalet, where Phyo Min Naing was also arrested.