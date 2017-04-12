Two new Zika cases confirmed at Poh Huat Terrace, Terrasse Lane near Hougang

Two new cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection have been confirmed at the Poh Huat Terrace and Terrasse Lane area near Hougang.

The National Environment Agency (NEA)said it was notified of the cluster yesterday, and has begun vector control operations in the area. The latest cluster is not far from the two other Zika clusters that were reported here this year.

NEA is continuing with operations to control the mosquito population there.

Late last month, two people from the same household in Simon Place had contracted the disease.

This cluster was closed yesterday, but NEA said the area will still be kept under surveillance. Even before the latest cluster was notified, NEA was "conducting preventive inspections in the vicinity to detect and destroy any potential mosquito breeding habitats".