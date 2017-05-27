Two oBikes found in Whampoa river

Follow oBike’s service technician Mr Jefri Johari as he goes about repairing damaged rental bicycles in Singapore.

The two oBikes in the Whampoa River on Tuesday.

She saw two oBike bicycles lying partially submerged in the Whampoa River, behind Whampoa Community Club.

That upset Ms Alice Tan so much that she called The New Paper about the incident, which happened on Tuesday.

"I am very disappointed and angry with the oBike users. How could they do such a thing? It's a disgrace to Singapore. We need to let the culprits know that this is not the right way to treat something that does not belong to them," the 59-year-old retiree said.

Dr William Wan, General Secretary of the Singapore Kindness Movement, said: "Assuming that (the bikes) were intentionally thrown into the river, this is very appalling. It reflects a deficit in a sense of civic responsibility. Thankfully, most of us do not do that."

He added: "The fact that we are appalled means that our sense of right and wrong is intact - the moral majority. We can go a step further by speaking up and speaking against such misconduct."

oBike told TNP that it was aware of the matter and was checking with PUB in helping with the retrieval. The bike-sharing company has also lodged a police report.

Mr Elgin Ee, general manager for oBike Singapore, said: "We believe that the majority of errant parking cases stem from a lack of awareness where the concept of stationless is misconstrued as the ability to park anywhere.

"For abuse cases, it depicts a lack of civic-mindedness, and we do not condone such anti-social behaviour."

He added that most retrieval cases are handled by oBike's maintenance team.

But in more complex cases, like when the depth of the water cannot be ascertained, oBike will seek help from the police or the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In recent months, mistreatment of bike-sharing bicycles have garnered much attention on social media. Some have been dumped in a canal, with others were thrown around, stomped on and even painted over. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY ELAINE LEE