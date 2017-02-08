Two out of three students here have tuition

In Singapore, 45 per cent of all students attend one-on-one private lessons.

According to a study conducted by Singapore-based research agency Blackbox in 2014, two out of three children have tuition (one-on-one and group), and 70 per cent of parents spend more than $200 monthly on tuition for each child.

Of the 500 parents polled, 40 per cent voiced their apprehension about inadequate coverage in school.

Besides private lessons, 75 per cent of students also attend group classes.

And the number of tuition centres are growing - there are 600 tuition centres registered with the Ministry of Education, as compared to 500 in 2011, The Straits Times reported last October.

This is more than the total number of primary and secondary schools combined.

The tuition industry here is estimated to be worth over a billion dollars annually. This is almost double the $650 million spent on it in 2004.