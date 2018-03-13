Two Rapid Deployment Troops officers hurt in PIE crash

The video shows the motorcycles brushing against each other before toppling over.

Two motorcycles carrying four officers from the police's elite Rapid Deployment Troops (RDT) were involved in a collision on the Pan-Island Expressway last Saturday.

A video of the incident, which went viral after it was posted online the same day, shows the motorcycles brushing against each other before toppling over. The video ends with the officers falling to the ground.

The incident was captured on the dashboard camera of a car that was travelling behind the motorcycles.

In the video, the car manages to stop in time, narrowly avoiding a collision with the four bikers.

Since it was uploaded onto YouTube, the video has been viewed more than 41,000 times and shared widely on Facebook.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police yesterday confirmed that an accident involving two police RDT motorcycles, a car and a taxi occurred on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), towards Changi Airport, at about 11am.

"We would like to thank the public for their concern. Two police officers sustained light injuries and have received outpatient treatment," they said, adding that no one else was hurt and the Traffic Police are investigating the accident.

These officers, who are from the Special Operations Command, form the second wave of responders supporting the land divisions' emergency response teams in the event of terrorist attacks.

The black motorbike weighs around 210kg and is equipped with blinking lights, sirens, crash bars and a special latch to carry two circular riot shields.

Saturday's incident came after a pair of RDT officers were filmed falling off their motorcycle while waiting at a traffic light late last month.

In the video taken on Feb 25, the officer steering the motorbike appears to lose his balance before the vehicle leans to the left and lands on the road.

But the officers regain their footing, lift the bike to an upright position and ride off just as the traffic light turns green.