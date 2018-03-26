Two separate accidents on Saturday, one fatality

The accidents at the KPE and Bukit Batok.

A 53-year-old lorry driver died after his vehicle collided with an oncoming car in Bukit Batok on Saturday afternoon.

The police were alerted to the accident in Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 at about 2.30pm.

The lorry driver was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it dispatched an ambulance to the scene and the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive the man.

The Straits Times understands that he suffered from a traumatic cardiac arrest, where the heart has stopped, or is in danger of stopping due to significant blood loss.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ST understands that the lorry had stopped on the road, and other motorists sounded their horns at the driver.

As he started to move off, his vehicle veered right into a lane with oncoming traffic, before colliding with a black car.

In another accident, a 71-year-old taxi driver and his three passengers were injured after a car swerved into his lane and crashed into the cab on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Saturday evening .

Another car travelling behind the taxi at the time also sustained damage to its front bumper when debris from the accident flew towards it.

The police were alerted to the accident involving a taxi and two cars on KPE towards the Tampines Expressway, after the Bartley Road East exit, at about 6.45pm.

The taxi driver and one of his passengers, a 32-year-old man, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, police said.

Two others passengers, a 34-year-old woman and a six-year-old boy, were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, they added.

The Straits Times understands that a car driver had lost control of his vehicle and swerved into the taxi driver's lane, which resulted in the accident.

A video showing the aftermath has been circulating online since it was posted on Saturday night.

A white car with a crushed front bumper is seen facing the wall of the KPE tunnel in the video. Two tow trucks, and police and SCDF officers could also be seen at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.