Two Singaporean men detained in Abu Dhabi

Mr Fadli's brother, Mr Saiful Rahman with his mother and Younger sister holding a phone displaying a picture of Mr Fadli.

Two Singaporean men have been arrested and detained in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on two charges of looking feminine and committing an indecent act in public.

Mr Fadli Rahman, 26, a fashion photographer, and Mr Noor Vitriya Kistina Ibrahim, were arrested on August 9.

They were buying lunch at a shopping mall when they were nabbed.

On Aug 20, they were sentenced to a year's jail.

The New Paper spoke to Mr Fadli's brother, Mr Saiful Rahman, 32, on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The property officer said their family has reached out to a lawyer in Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), and the Singapore embassy there for help.

Mr Fadli was in Abu Dhabi for a photoshoot.

His family and friends are planning to launch a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for his legal fees.

Mr Saiful described his brother as friendly and jovial.

When asked how his parents reacted to the news, he said: "My parents were crying and worried about him over there."

The men have until Sept 4 to appeal against their sentence.

An MFA spokesman told TNP: "MFA is aware of this case and is rendering the necessary consular assistance. We are also assisting the family to seek legal advice."