Two Singaporeans detained under ISA

While caring for her husband and two children, a housewife took on a darker role - by supporting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Munavar Baig Amina Begam, 38, even wanted to travel to the Middle East to join the terror group and take up arms in its cause, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said yesterday.

A naturalised citizen from India, Amina was one of two Singaporeans detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

"Amina was radicalised by a foreign online contact, who shared with her pro-ISIS materials, and convinced her that ISIS was fighting to defend Sunnis in the conflict zone," MHA said in a statement.

Amina, who has been detained for two years from this month, also went on social media to promote terrorism materials that "encouraged others to fight and die as martyrs", MHA added.

In response to press queries, the ministry said that her husband was unaware of her radicalism.

Abu Thalha Samad, 25, a member of terror group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), was issued a two-year detention order in September.

MHA said that he was radicalised while studying in JI-linked schools in the region. He also received paramilitary training and joined JI in 2014.

"He understood it to mean that he was duty-bound to carry out whatever instructions the JI leaders had for him, including performing armed jihad and sacrificing his life for the JI's violent cause," the ministry added.

He started teaching at a JI-linked school last year, but authorities here worked with a "regional government" to get him deported to Singapore in August this year.

He had been living overseas for 15 years.

MHA also issued a Restriction Order (RO) to former full-time National Serviceman (NSF) Adzrul Azizi Bajuri in September.

The 19-year-old, who was a logistics assistant in the army, was radicalised three years ago after watching ISIS-related videos on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He considered fighting for ISIS in Syria last year, but started having "doubts about the legitimacy of ISIS' ideology and its violent tactics", MHA said.

Under the RO, Adzrul must undergo counselling. His movements and activities will also be limited.

Noting that two NSFs had been arrested under the ISA for radicalism since 2010, the Defence Ministry said that it has drawn valuable lessons from the cases and will continue to maintain a high degree of vigilance against signs of radicalism among servicemen.

MHA said that the three were not reported by relatives or friends. Investigations have not found any plans by them to carry out attacks here.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore yesterday said that the three cases shows the threat of terror is "alive and very active in the region", underscoring the importance of reporting those who show signs of radicalisation.

Its deputy director of Religious Policy and Regulation, Ustaz Irwan Hadi Mohd Shuhaimy, warned that social media is not an appropriate platform to seek advice about Islam.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Dr Yaacob Ibrahim said in a Facebook post: "We cannot underestimate the influence exerted by online sources."

He urged Muslims to seek religious knowledge from Islamic teachers under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme.