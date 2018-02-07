Singapore

Two Singaporeans reported missing in Malaysia

Two Singaporeans have been reported missing in Malaysia, with the Malaysian authorities deploying a search and rescue operation to find them.

Bernama said in a report yesterday that the man and woman were reported missing at 5.55pm on Monday.

They are believed to be missing on Gunung Pulai, a mountain in Malaysia's Kulai district in Johor.

Kulai district police chief Dzulkhairi Mokhtar said the search and rescue operation involved 28 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, the police and the Forestry Department.

On Facebook, friends have made posts saying that a woman named Clarice or Lum Jie has been uncontactable since Monday. Chloe Quek Yixuan wrote that Ms Lum was last seen in a green top and tights and had on a backpack and running shoes.

The Straits Times has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

