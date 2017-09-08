Two S'poreans released from detention under ISA last month

Two Singaporeans detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) were released last month, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement said yesterday.

Amiruddin Sawir, 54, and Muhammad Harith Jailani, 20, were detained under the ISA in August 2015 for planning or participating in the armed conflict in the Middle East, said the MHA.

They were released from detention and issued with restriction orders (RO) in August.

An RO limits a person's activities and movements.

MHA said: "While in detention, Amiruddin and Harith have been cooperative and shown good progress in their rehabilitation.

NO LONGER A THREAT

"As such, they were assessed to no longer pose a security threat that required preventive detention."

MHA also said that it allowed the RO of a Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) member, 60-year-old Samad Subari, to lapse in July.

Samad was detained under the ISA in July 2011 for his involvement in the terror group. He was released from detention and issued with an RO in July 2013, which lapsed two months ago.

"He has been cooperative and responsive to rehabilitation efforts, and no longer requires further supervision under the RO regime," said MHA.