Two sports cars forfeited over illegal Seletar race

Line-up of high-powered cars impounded by the Traffic Police at its Airport Road pound.

The Traffic Police has forfeited two high-powered sports cars used in an illegal race - the first confiscation of its kind here.

A Lamborghini Murcielago SV and a Nissan GT-R were involved in a race in Seletar Link in 2015.

The cars - with the Lamborghini costing around $1.6 million and the Nissan GT-R $600,000 when new - will soon be auctioned off, and the money will go to state coffers.

While forfeiture of vehicles used in illegal races is mandatory under the law, actual confiscation is rare because there is a strict definition of racing. For instance, there has to be a defined start and end point.

Hence, there were only five cases of illegal racing from 2014 to September this year.

Others were classified under "dangerous driving", of which there were 232 cases in the same period.

Right now, illegal racing cases pertaining to four others - two BMWs and two Volkswagens - are pending, the police told The Straits Times yesterday during a visit to its vehicle pound off Airport Road.

The BMWs were found racing in Lim Chu Kang Road in July (clocking up to 177kmh), while the Volkswagens were caught doing so in the same road last December.

"We will press for forfeitures," said Commander of Traffic Police Sam Tee.

"Let this be a warning to errant motorists who wilfully disregard the safety of other road users.

"There must be a sense of law and order on the road."

Besides vehicle forfeiture, those found guilty of illegal racing face a fine of up to $2,000 and six months behind bars.

For dangerous driving, the penalty is a fine of up to $3,000 and jail of up to 12 months.

Both groups of offenders also face demerit points and suspension of their driving licences.

All the drivers caught for illegal racing or dangerous driving in the past three years have been men in their 20s and 30s.