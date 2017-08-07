Two teenagers arrested for housebreaking, theft

Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft along Dunbar Road.

A 44-year-old woman had informed the police on Friday (Aug 4) at around 3.50pm that her sliding door was ajar.

Her vehicle, parked within her house compound, had been ransacked.

Police officers from Bedok Police division arrested the duo along Jurong West Street 41 on Saturday at about 10.30pm, after establishing their identities through extensive enquiries and CCTV footage.

Investigations are ongoing.

The offence of housebreaking and theft by night carries a jail term of between two and 14 years, along with a fine.

The police advise home owners to secure doors, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks before retiring to bed or leaving home even for a short while.

Large sums of cash and valuables should not be kept at home, and burglar alarms, motion sensor lights and close circuit surveillance cameras should be installed at access points and kept in good working condition.

Landed property owners are advised to lock their vehicles even if they are parked within the house compound.