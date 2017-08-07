Two teens arrested for housebreaking and theft by night

SINGAPORE Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft by night, in Dunbar Road.

A 44-year-old female victim had informed the police on Friday around 3.50pm that her sliding door was ajar. Her vehicle, parked within her house compound, was ransacked.

Police officers from Bedok Police Division arrested the duo in Jurong West Street 41 on Saturday at about 10.30pm, after establishing their identities through extensive enquiries and CCTV footage.

Investigations are ongoing.

The offence of housebreaking and theft carries a jail term of between two and 14 years, along with a fine.

The police advise home owners to secure doors, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks before leaving home even for a short while.